Asda has slashed the cost of fuel at all its petrol stations as the country prepares to enter a second lockdown.

As of yesterday (November 3), the budget-supermarket giant has lowered the price of a litre of diesel fuel by 3p and unleaded by 2p, following a drop in the wholesale cost of fuel.

Asda is charging no more than 108.7p per litre of unleaded and no more than 111.7p per litre of diesel at its 332 petrol stations across the country.

The news comes ahead of a second national lockdown, beginning Thursday, November 5.

Asda senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer said: "We want to continue to support the nation during this second lockdown by passing on reductions in wholesale cost of fuel to our customers and we hope this will provide some additional support to those essential workers, such as NHS staff and key workers who are still required to make essential travel journeys to and from work.”

However, the RAC estimates lower demand for oil during lockdown could lead to further cuts of up to 5p per litre.

Despite the price of a litre of petrol remaining ‘practically unchanged’ for the second month running at just over 114p per litre on average in October, wholesale unleaded prices dropped by 4.62p to 82.26p through the month as a result of falling wholesale oil prices.

This should, in turn, result in lower prices at the forecourts.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s likely to be a case of déjà-vu for drivers this month as once again fuel prices are starting to fall just at the point when we’re all driving less as a result of a coronavirus lockdown.

"It’s good to see Asda leading the way this morning with an initial price cut and we now need other retailers to follow suit as quickly as possible.

“While we’re not expecting prices to go as low as last time – March saw petrol prices under £1 a litre as a result of oil prices falling to a 21st century low – any driver needing to fill up later in November should be greeted by the sight of lower prices, if retailers do the right thing.”