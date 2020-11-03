CORONAVIRUS may have threatened to ruin this year's Halloween celebrations, but the pandemic was never going to stop our readers from dressing up in their most frightening outfits.
Although many opted against taking their sweet-toothed children trick or treating, horror fans across Clacton and Tendring got in the spooky spirit by donning pointy witches hats and creepy clown face paint.
Some families decided to have a cozy Halloween-themed evening at home, watching spine-chilling movies and baking tasty treats with their little ghosts and ghouls.
Others organised for their children to take part in an indoor sweet hunt, in the absence of being able to safely go door-to-door.
Impressively, despite the dispiriting, unprecedented circumstances we are all coming to terms with, the quality of this year's costumes was upheld, and a tremendous effort was made by all.
Here are some of this year's most sinister, scary and all round brilliant outfits.