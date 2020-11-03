Eight areas in Essex remain under the initial Tier 2 threshold, despite being days away from another national lockdown.

It was previously reported that areas consistently reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 people would be considered for Tier 2.

Last month, Essex County Council requested for the county to be put into Tier 2, before most areas reached this threshold to try and curb rising cases.

Three weeks on, a number of areas are below that level.

Figures even show that Essex has one of the lowest rates of infection in the country.

Currently Braintree records the lowest number of new cases per 100,000 after reporting 38 new cases last week and a rate of infection at 55.7.

Here are the other eight areas where the rate of infection is below 100:

Tendring

Infection rate: 58.0

New cases: 85

Maldon

Infection rate: 58.5

New cases: 38

Castle Point

Infection rate: 68.6

New cases: 62

Southend-on-Sea

Infection rate: 87.4

New cases: 160

Chelmsford

Infection rate: 93.6

New cases: 167

Harlow

Infection rate: 96.5

New cases: 84

Colchester

Infection rate: 99.6

New cases: 194