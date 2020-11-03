A PIZZA delivery driver went above and beyond to ensure his island-based customer did not go hungry after being cut off by the high tide.

Kelly Wright found herself stranded on Mersea Island when she started feeling a bit peckish and craving a Pepperoni Passion from Domino's.

Cheekily, she placed her order knowing the extraordinary lengths the takeaway would need to go to if they were to actually make her pizza dream a reality.

Despite her location and the logistical nightmare of getting to her, Kelly was left stunned when she saw a Domino's-manned hovercraft gliding across the water.

Kelly said: “Life on Mersea is great, but being separated by the tide does come with its challenges, including getting hold of a quick Domino’s delivery.

"I have been craving a Pepperoni Passion for a while and seeing a hovercraft appear on the horizon with our order was amazing.

"We were the envy of the island.”

The offshore pizza delivery was made possible after Domino’s Colchester University Quays enlisted the help of water-wizard Benn Bristow.

Thanks to his 13 years of maritime expertise, certified pilot from the British Hovercraft Company, Benn was the perfect person to delivery a piping hot pizza in style.

Amandeep Sahota, store manager, said: "We get all kinds of unusual requests, but we think this is definitely a world first.

"Our team were keen to rise to the challenge, so we pulled out all the stops to give the Wright family a pizza order to remember.

"Our high tide hero proved that when it comes to putting our customers’ needs first, we’ve got this."