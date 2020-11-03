Ryanair customers will not be offered a refund if they have booked a flight for November - the boss of the airline Michael O'Leary has confirmed.

The announcement from the budget airline boss comes days after the UK government banned all but essential travel in England ahead of the second national lockdown starting on Thursday, November 5.

A month-long period of restrictions will come into force across England just after midnight on November 5 and will last until December 2.

Here's what you need to know.

What has the boss of Ryanair said?

Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, said that passengers would not get their money back if a flight was operating but could change the flight to a later date without paying a fee.

He said: “There won’t be refunds on flights that are operating and travelling - but we’ve waived the change fees for bookings.”

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Ryanair has paid out €1.5bn (about £1.35bn) in cash refunds or vouchers for cancelled flights, and the airline added that it had almost cleared the backlog of refund requests.

What has the reaction been to Ryanair's announcement?

Rory Boland, travel editor of consumer group Which? said: "While Ryanair has recently made some improvements, we still get more complaints about its handling of refunds than any other airline, including from a steady stream of passengers still struggling to get their money back.

"Ryanair now risks adding insult to injury by refusing to refund passengers who cannot fly this month because of the latest lockdown.

"Some airlines have consistently broken the rules and ignored warnings from the regulator, which, without the ability to issue fines or take swift action, is unable to enforce the law.

"The government must urgently review the Civil Aviation Authority’s powers."