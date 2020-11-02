With a second lockdown looming, homeowners looking to sell up and people looking to get on the housing ladder would have been worried their plans could be scuppered.

However, housing secretary Robert Jenrick has given some good news ahead of the four-week lockdown.

The MP for Newark confirmed on Twitter yesterday that renters and homeowners would be able to move.

Removal firms and estate agents will also be allowed to continue their operation.

Similarly, construction sites “can and should” continue work.

Additionally, tradespeople will be allowed to enter homes.

Housing market update ahead of Thursday’s measures:

🏡 Renters & homeowners will be able to move

📦 Removal firms and estate agents can operate

👷🏻‍♀️Construction sites can and should continue

🔧Tradespeople will be able to enter homes

📋But all must follow the Covid safety guidance — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) November 1, 2020

The new rules which will come into power from Thursday will see Pubs, bars and restaurants closed.

Non-essential retail and entertainment and leisure facilities such as gyms, cinemas and soft play centres will also have to close.

Household mixing will be banned and people are to work from home if they can as the “stay at home” guidance from the spring is reintroduced.

Schools, colleges and universities will remain open, as will places of worship for private prayer.