Recap: Boris Johnson outlines lockdown and insists Covid-19 can be defeated by 2021

Recap: Boris Johnson gives details on new lockdown rules

By Harry Bullmore

    🏠 Boris Johnson is speaking about the new lockdown rules in the House of Commons
  • 🏠 It is believed he will tell MPs there is 'no alternative' to the four weeks of heightened measures
  • 🏠 This comes after he announced plans for a second UK loc kdown to the nation on Saturday night
  • 🏠 Pubs and restaurants will shut, and people are again being urged to Stay Home where possible
  • 🏠 It is believed he will not commit to promising that the new rules will end at the start of next month