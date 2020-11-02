A new reality series starring a rowing business kicks off on ITV tonight, here is everything we know.

Don't Rock The Boat will see 12 celebrities attempt to row the entire length of Britain, in boats made by Burnham-on-Crouch business Rannoch Adventure.

The five-part adventure series, presented by ex-cricketer and Top Gear presented Freddie Flintoff and The Voice's AJ Adudu, kicks off tonight at 9pm.

Who's on the boat?

The celebrities are divided into two teams, the Red Crew, which includes actors Adam Thomas and Craig Charles, model Jodie Kidd, singer Fleur East, former deputy leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson, and double Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton.

The Blue Crew consists of Olympic heptathlete Denise Lewis, Love Island star Jack Fincham, actor Lucy Fallon, social media star Joe Weller, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

How does it work?

Each team is tasked with rowing the entire length of Britain, in boats made by Rannoch Adventure.

The teams will also complete a string of on-shore challenges for advantage over the opposition.

Rannoch Adventure's role

The world renowned experts and Rannoch Adventure were called upon to supply two Ocean Rowing Boats for the series.

Managing director Charlie Pitcher said, "At Rannoch, we are passionate about Ocean Rowing.

"When we were approached by South Shore Productions for the series 'Don't Rock The Boat', we put our reputation and passion into the whole project."

The Expedition Team coached the teams over the month of filming and in the run up to the expedition.

Mike, Gary and Tom also spent over 180 hours customising and fitting out all the boats so they were fit for purpose.