Shops selling 'non-essential' items will be forced to shut from Thursday under a second round of Government lockdown rules.

Many businesses and venues will have to close their doors as new strict measures to ease the infection rates come into force.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced at a press conference over the weekend that a one-month lockdown will come into place later this week. All businesses and services classed as 'non-essential' have been told to close.

The lockdown measures will remain in place until December 2.

Here is a list of businesses and venues that will close from November 5.

Non-essential shops

All non-essential retail stores, including, but not limited to clothing and electronic stores, vehicle showrooms, travel agents, betting shops, auction houses, tailors, tobacco and vape shops.

According to the Government website non-essential retail can remain open for delivery to customers and click-and-collect.

Gyms

Indoor and outdoor facilities such as bowling alleys, leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools will also have to close.

This includes golf courses and driving ranges, dance studios, stables, riding centres, soft play facilities, climbing walls, archery, shooting ranges and water and theme parks.

Cinemas and theatres

All entertainment venues are required to close for the four week lockdown.

The Government has confirmed this includes theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums and galleries, casinos, adult gaming centres and arcades.

Bingo halls, zoos and other animal attractions as well as botanical gardens have also been told to close.

Beauty and nail salons

Like the first lockdown shops providing beauty services such as hair and nail salons will also have to close.

This also includes tattoo parlours, spas, massage parlours, body and skin piercing services, non-medical acupuncture and tanning salons.

Pubs, bars and restaurants

Hospitality venues such as pubs must close but the Government has said businesses can still provide takeaway and delivery services - but takeaway alcohol will not be allowed.

What businesses can remain open?

Food shops, supermarkets, garden centres and other retailers providing essential goods and services can remain open.

According to the Government website hotels, hostels and other accommodation should only open for those who have to travel for work purposes and for a limited number of exemptions which will be set out in law.

Playgrounds can also remain open.