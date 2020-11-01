A MAN has been left fighting for his life after being attacked yesterday.

Officers with Essex Police were called at about 10.15pm on Saturday 31 October to Moulsham Street in Chelmsford following reports of a violent assault.

Reports said a man in his 20s had been assaulted by a group of men.

Police and paramedics arrived to find the man in a critical state.

He was taken to hospital and currently remains there in a stable but critical condition.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Chelmsford, have been arrested in connection, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

"They remain in police custody.

"A cordon remains in place as enquiries continue, which is likely to cause some traffic congestion.

"We recommend motorists avoid the area where possible.

"Detectives investigating the assault are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and are particularly keen to hear from those who live or were in the area and have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage.

"If you have any information, please go to our website home page and select the 'Live Chat' button at the bottom right of the page.

"Here, between 7am-11pm, you will be able to provide information by speaking to one of our online operators to ensure your report is dealt with as quickly as possible.

"Alternatively, you can make an online report here or call 101.

"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

"Please reference incident 42/178521/20 when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible."