AN ESSEX man murdered his own mother by stabbing her - then tried to lie about it.

Mark Jozunas stabbed his 78 year-old Valerie Jozunas at their home in Tye Green Wimbish on Sunday March 1 this year.

Emergency services were called to the address after concerns for her welfare were reported to us but, sadly, she Valerie died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as severe blood loss from multiple stab wounds.

Jozunas, 49, was charged with her murder and convicted by a jury at Chelmsford Crown court on September 8.

At the same court today, he was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.

Det Chief Insp Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This was a tragic event in which Jozunas brutally took his mothers life and then attempted to lie about it.

“I am pleased that justice has been served for Valerie, and hope this sentence will provide some solace for the family.”