The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, November 1, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are holding a hobbies and crafts event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A So Crafty Midi Sewing Machine for £29.99 each.
A Wizards Lab Weird Science Kit for £4.99 each.
Plus, a Tie Dye Studio Kit for £4.99 each.
For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of DIY products on offer.
These include:
A Parkside Infrared Thermometer for £14.99 each.
A Parkside Cordless Work Light for £14.99 each.
Plus, a Parkside 20V Cordless Drill Driver & Accessory Set for £69.99 per set.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
