Drivers can fuel up with free petrol by redeeming £10 in a cashback scheme.

On average, AA estimates prices for unleaded petrol prices can go for 114.5p per litre – and while petrol prices haven’t increased too much since August, it’s always best to save a little up.

Seeing that a study by AA indicates that supermarkets are the cheapest spots to fill up on petrol, a new cashback deal for new members of TopCashBack.co.uk can help drivers save on even more.

The £10 Cashback on a £10+ Fuel spend deal needs new members to keep hold of their receipt and take a picture which shows the date and time of the purchase, the fuel station name and the item purchased.

For it to be eligible, the purchase should be made from: Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, the Co-operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Total, Jet, Murco & Shell. Purchases can be made at other fuel stations too.

Once the picture is submitted, TopCashBack will pay £10 into the driver’s account within 30 days of the upload.

The deal is available until October 31 but will run out once 10,000 people claim the deal.

