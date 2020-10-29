A SHOPPING outlet is launching a weekly 'quiet hour' for customers who find loud noises stressful.

Braintree Village is switching off music in the centre's stores and cutting tannoy announcements to a minimum on Tuesdays between 10am and 11am on Tuesdays.

Bosses hope to create a calmer atmosphere for people who find shopping a stressful experience.

The centre is taking part in next week's Purple Tuesday – a day dedicated to making shopping more accessible to disabled customers.

Braintree Village already boasts more than 90 disabled parking spaces, two disabled toilets, 'hidden disability' badges for shoppers would like additional help around the centre and free wheelchair hire.

It also has specially trained autism and mental health staff.

Centre boss Josef O’Sullivan said: “We are committed to making sure that all visitors to Braintree Village are able to have a positive and enjoyable experience.

"As such, we are really pleased to be involved with Purple Tuesday once more.

"We are constantly working to ensure that shopping at Braintree Village is an inclusive experience for all and hope that our measures will raise awareness of the challenges that disabled customers can face.”