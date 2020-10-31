Shoppers at Sainsbury’s will be able to double their Nectar points for a short time after the supermarket brought back its popular rewards event.

The Nectar ‘double-up’ event has ran for several years - allowing customers double the value of their points to spend as vouchers on selected items, including clothing, homeware, electricals and more.

The latest event started on Wednesday, October 28 - but it won't be around for long.

We've put together what you need to know,

How does the Nectar ‘double-up’ work?

Usually, Nectar members earn one point for every £1 spent at Sainsbury’s - one Nectar point is worth 0.5p.

Customers need a minimum of 1,000 points (worth £5) before they can spend them. In the double-up event, they are now worth £10 when you shop.

Outside of the event, shoppers would normally need to spend £2,000 in store before earning enough points to claim a £10 voucher.

Nectar Card holders can pre-order physical vouchers via their Nectar account online until November 3, but only once.

Members then get a second window to exchange points for vouchers via the Nectar app (available on Android and iPhone) from November 11 until 17.

There's no restriction on how many times you can exchange points via the app, and these will appear as digital double-up vouchers in your saved offers.

When can I spend the vouchers?

Double-up vouchers can be spent in larger Sainsbury's stores between November 11 and 17. Shoppers will not be able to spend the vouchers online.

What are Nectar Points?

Nectar is the loyalty scheme used by Sainsbury's to reward its customers for shopping at the supermarket.

You can also collect Nectar points when spending at other retailers including Argos, Asos and eBay, and when shopping at certain retailers via the Nectar website (Here's the full list of participating brands).