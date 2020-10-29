McDonald’s have revealed how customers can get food for half price this week - but they won't have long to take up the offer.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why are McDonald's offering money off on food?

McDonald’s are celebrating the launch of its ‘I'm Lovin’ It Live’ music event by giving some lucky customers a 50 per cent discount across its menu.

Diners may also be able to claim £5 off on orders, too.

'I'm Lovin' It Live' runs from Friday, October 31, until Sunday, November 1, 2020, offering three nights of music free through the McDonald’s app, featuring the likes of Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Jess Glynne and Becky Hill.

What have McDonald's said?

Michelle Graham-Clare, McDonald's VP for Food and Beverage, Product Development and Marketing, said: “We know the new normal is tough on everyone.

"I’m Lovin’ it Live is our way of saying thank you to our people and to our customers for all their support this year.

"Hopefully our week of good things and good times offers something for everyone from families looking for fun to music fans missing the gig scene.”

How to get a 50 per cent off discount

In order to get the 50 per cent off discount, you’ll need to register for the My McDonald's app by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

This will give new users 50 per cent off one order at participating restaurants, when you buy something from the ‘Deals’ section of the app within 36 days of registering. You need to be at least 16 years old in order to claim this offer.

How to claim £5 off your McDonald’s order

To get £5 off your McDonald’s order, you’re required to spend £15 or more.

You will need to use the MyMcDonald's app, and, again, head to the ‘Deals’ tab at the bottom, where you should then find the ‘Spend £15 Get 35 Off’ deal.

The offer only works on items featured in the deals section, with meal deals not included, but Happy Meals and a wide selection of burgers, chicken, drinks, sides and McFlurrys are included in the offer.

If the total comes to £15 or more once you have added your selection to your basket, £5 will be automatically removed when you head to the checkout.

The deal is available at participating restaurants until 11:59pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020.