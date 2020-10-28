The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 253 and Southend by 42 over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 11,874 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (October 28) in Essex, up from 11,621 the same time on Tuesday.

The statistics show that 1,388 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (October 28) in Southend, up from 1,346 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 797 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,420.

While in Southend, the rate of infection now stands at 758 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,420 and lower than the rest of Essex.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 24,700 over the period, to 942,275.

Essex's cases were among the 50,642 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 1,099 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.