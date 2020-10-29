A charity has launched an online Christmas shopping event to help raise vital funds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Farleigh Hospice has moved its popular shopping event online to help support people living with life-limiting illnesses or bereavement in mid Essex.

Over 100 nationwide and local brands will be selling produce and goods online to help you find the perfect Christmas gift.

Shoppers will find clothing, jewellery, food and drinks, beauty, homeware and unique gifts for everyone.

Each stallholder will be donating 10 per cent of their takings to the hospice to help them continue their vital work.

Alison Stevens, Chief Executive of Farleigh Hospice said: “Our annual shopping event is always popular and helps generate much-needed funds for the charity.

"Due to the pandemic, we have moved the event online, however this year we have over 100 stallholders supporting the event, plus local independent businesses.

"It’s the perfect way to buy all your Christmas presents and raise vital funds for the hospice, all from the comfort of your own home."

The event runs from November 9 to 22.

To take part visit brilliantlittlebrands.com/farleigh.