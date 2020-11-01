WETHERSPOONS pubs are known for their cheap priced drinks and food and unique history buildings but it is hard to know which ones are the best.

They have long been a spot of choice for people from all walks of life including students and retirees.

Even though most of the pubs have almost identical menus their TripAdvisor reviews do vary.

We've ranked all the Wetherspoons near you so that you know which ones to look out for, and which ones to avoid.

The pubs are ranked by by star rating, and then by the number of reviews the pub has had.

For example if two pubs have a four star rating, but one has more reviews than the other, then the one with the most reviews gets a higher rating.

7. The Picture Palace, Fairfield Road, Braintree

TripAdvisor rating 3 stars from 142 reviews

There have not been many recent reviews for the former cinema site, but it does rank the lowest in the list.

As well as movies, there used to be variety acts on stage at the venue and a number of the original features have been retained.

The latest review raised concerns about the customer service but praised the food.

6. The Ivory Peg, New London Road, Chelmsford

TripAdvisor rating 3 stars from 329 reviews

Coming in second from last is The Ivory Peg in Chelmsford.

Excavations at the former department store unearthed several finds, including an ivory tuning peg from a medieval musical instrument - hence the name.

But recent reviews have not been kind with people saying it compares unfavourably to other Spoons across the UK.

5. The Bottle Kiln, Kingsway, Dovercourt

TripAdvisor rating 3.5 stars from 91 reviews

Wetherspoons spent £2.6 million transforming the derelict former Co-op site in Kingsway into a new establishment which opened three years ago.

The name was chosen after a public vote.

TripAdvisor user COYS1967 praised their coronavirus measures. They said: "Attended with family for lunch, good value, nice food, good service and good Covid procedures in place."

4. Rose and Crown, High Street, Maldon

TripAdvisor rating 3.5 stars from 297 reviews

Wetherspoons took over the pub from Punch Taverns in 2014 and reopened it a year later - keeping the same name.

At the time, residents were pleased to see the pub stay open.

TripAdvisor user Mikey_P7 said: "Came here for dinner whilst working in the area. Food was good and very well priced and the service was very good."

3. Playhouse, St John's Street, Colchester

TripAdvisor rating 3.5 stars from 356 reviews

The pub is at the site of the former Playhouse Theatre and has now been a bar for more than two decades.

Famous faces can be seen if you glance upwards into the stalls above the seating area.

"I visited here with family during the day. The whole experience was fine, food and drink was good and staff were very efficient and friendly. Will definitely visit again," said TripAdvisor user Neil R.

2. Moon & Starfish, Marine Parade East, Clacton

TripAdvisor rating 3.5 stars from 787 reviews

Formerly, the Royal Hotel which opened in 1872, the walls of the Moon & Starfish are adorned with the rich history of Clacton and the old Butlins resort.

Mixed reviews have been posted in recent weeks, but staff have been praised for the way they have adapted during the pandemic.

"Fast, efficient and friendly service, just as you would expect in any restaurant. Highly recommended," TripAdvisor user DFolc said.

1. The Battesford Court, Newland Street, Witham

TripAdvisor rating 4 stars from 168 reviews

Top of the shop is the Battesford Court Hotel, - the 16th-century building was the court house of the manor of Battesford.

Reviews are consistently good with 59 people praising the pub as excellent.

The venue has been praised as a good place for families with a barman called Lloyd being singled out for special praise.