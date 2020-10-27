Could one of Britain’s most dearly missed retailers really be making an unexpected comeback next year?

A Woolworths Twitter account said it is returning to the high street with three trial stores due to open late 2021.

The store, famous for its pick ‘n’ mix sweets, children’s clothes, homewares, CDs and DVDs went into administration in 2008 and closed all of its UK stores by January 2009.

In an announcement this morning on the newly made Woolworth UK Twitter account, the retailer said: "Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!

Our return will be via. 3 trial stores, that are being planned to open late 2021. Can’t wait to be back! ❤️ https://t.co/HPT9g3saLj — Woolworths UK (@UKWoolworths) October 27, 2020

"A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.

"We want to get this right, so we need your help. What do you want at your UK #YourWoolworths?"

The store, affectionately known as Woolies, said there would be more announcements throughout the week and chances for shoppers to win prizes.

A further tweet added: "Our trial stores will open in 2021. Very own the online Woolsworths, so we will be retail only.

"Before we launch we have a few legal contracts to sign, but we’re super excited!"

We have contacted Very for a comment.