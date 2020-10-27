Christmas 2020 might feel like a long way off, but in fact there are less than 70 days to go until December 25.

With that in mind, the thoughts of many parents will soon turn to Christmas presents, and with more families budgeting for the big day, there are plenty of opportunities to grab a bargain and treat loved ones without breaking the bank.

As the festive season draws closer, members of the Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK Group have put together a handy guide for the rumoured and predicted Christmas Toy Sales for 2020.

While it's important to stress that these dates are subject to change, here's a few dates that the group have put together to pop in the diary to help you prepare for Christmas.

Asda

The toy sale at Asda kicked off in-store on Saturday, September 12, and a number of bargains can still be found on Asda's website.

Argos

Shoppers at Argos can expect to get discounts on a variety of toys from Wednesday, October 21, whereas a number of deals can already be found on the Argos website.

Aldi

As part of their Specialbuys set of deals, Aldi are holding a toy event in stores across the country for a short time from Thursday, October 22.

Morrisons

The bargain-hunting group said Morrisons' toy sale began on Wednesday, October 7 - and is set to run until November 25.

Sainsbury’s

Half-price toys at Sainsbury's stores across the country started on Wednesday, October 14.

Smyths Toy Superstores

Savvy shoppers should expect to get cheaper toys through Smyths' Black Friday deals.

This year, Smyths are due to launch their deals on Tuesday, November 10.

Tesco

The supermarket chain started their sale on selected toys both in-store and online on Monday, October 19. The Up To Half Price Sale will run until November 1.

The Entertainer

The toy chain has slashed prices on a range of items in branches across the country and online.

Early Learning Centre

Like The Entertainer, the Early Learning Centre (ELC) have cut prices on about 500 toys, which remains in place in-store and online until December 24.