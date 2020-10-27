The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, October 29, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are selling DIY and workwear products as part of their Specialbuys set of deals.

These include:

A Unibond Aero 360 Moisture Absorber for £7.99 each.

A Workzone Aluminium Telescopic Ladder for £79.99 each.

A Multifunctional Shower Head 10cm for £6.99 each.

Plus, a Hi-Vis Overhead Hoody for £14.99 each.

For more details, visit Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, including wooden kids toys, plus indoor and outdoor plants.

These include:

A Playtive Train Set Assortment for £29.99 each.

A Playtive Teepee Play Tent, available in three different colours, for £34.99 each.

Plus a Playtive Play Kitchen for £49.99 each.

For more details, visit: Lidl.co.uk.