Apple have revealed more about a secret 'hidden' button on newer iPhone models - a feature called the back tap.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is the back tap?

Back tap is a new feature introduced with the latest iOS 14 update which allows iPhone users to physically tap on the back of their device to trigger certain actions and shortcuts.

The iOS 14 update introduced a whole host of new features, with the back tap tool mostly flying under the radar, so iPhone users have been amazed to discover the new feature.

How to use the back tap feature

So to set up the back tap control, you’ll need to head to your settings, then select ‘Accessibility’.

From there, select ‘Touch’, then scroll to the bottom, where you will see the ‘back tap’ option. You can choose between a double tap or a triple tap gesture, or you can set up both to do different things.

While many users have discussed how much they enjoy using the back tap to take screenshots, you can actually set the double tap or triple tap gesture to do a variety of things, such as:

Launching Siri

Turning your volume up or down

Open your notification centre

Muting your phone

Taking you back to the home screen

Locking your phone

Switching between apps

From there, all you need to do is double tap or triple tap on that back of your device to trigger whatever shortcut you’ve set.

Which iPhones are compatible with the back tap feature?

While the back tap feature was introduced with the iOS 14 update, not all iPhones treated to the newest update will be able to access this tool.

Back tap is compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS/XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max

Unfortunately users with older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 6S and 7, won’t be able to find the back tap feature in their settings.