Sainsbury’s have issued an urgent recall on a popular fish product over salmonella contamination fears.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What product have Sainsbury's recalled?

The supermarket chain have recalled frozen by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels because Salmonella has been found in some of the products in this batch.

Which items are affected by the recall?

Product name: by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen)

Pack size: 300g

Batch code: 2653152

Best before: September 8, 2021

What does salmonella cause?

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

What have Sainsbury's said about the recall?

The supermarket said: "It has been brought to our attention that there may be a small quantity of By Sainsbury's cooked mussels 300 grams (frozen), with a best before date of 08/09/2021 that may be contaminated with salmonella.

"No other date codes are affected. We are asking customers not to consume this product and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury's store when it is safe to do so, where they will receive a full refund.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause."