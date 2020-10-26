A rowing business plays a starring role in a new ITV reality series which sees olympians, a politician, reality stars, actors and popstars race the length of the country.

Rannoch Adventure, based in Burnham-on-Crouch stars in ITV's new series 'Don't Rock The Boat' presented by ex-cricketer and Top Gear presented Freddie Flintoff and The Voice's AJ Adudu.

The series will see 12 celebrities split into two teams of six, tasked with rowing the entire length of Britain.

Each team will also complete a string of on-shore challenges for advantage over the opposition.

The world renowned experts and Rannoch Adventure were called upon to supply two Ocean Rowing Boats for the series.

Managing director Charlie Pitcher said, "At Rannoch, we are passionate about Ocean Rowing.

"When we were approached by South Shore Productions for the series 'Don't Rock The Boat', we put our reputation and passion into the whole project."

Rannoch Adventure began from Charlie's passion for the sea and desire to excel in ocean rowing.

The company was established ten years ago, in that time it has built almost 100 record breaking ocean rowing boats.

Who's taking part?

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, politician Tom Watson, Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis and supermodel Jodie Kidd.

Plus Red Dwarf star Craig Charles, singer Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller and Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

Finally there’s Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, ex Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.

Dont Rock The Boat starts on ITV on Monday November 2 at 9pm.