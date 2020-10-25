THE number of coronavirus cases in Essex has increased by 331, according to the latest figures.
Today's update from Public Health England shows 11,272 positive tests have been carried out in the Essex County Council region since the start of the pandemic.
In Southend 1,315 cases have been recorded, while in Thurrock, there has been a total of 1,333 positive cases of Covid-19.
Across England there has now been 740,262 coronavirus cases, and 58,164 deaths recorded with Covid-19 on the death certificate in the UK.