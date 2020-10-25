ONE new Covid-19 death has been recorded at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.

The death happened on Friday October 23 and was recorded by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS England figures show 365 people had died in the trust's hospitals as of 5pm on Saturday, October 24.

In total, there has also been four deaths at Clacton Hospital, 26 at the Fryatt Hospital, in Harwich, and 202 at the Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust.

The Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust has also recorded 17 deaths in total.

Across the country a further 76 people have also died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 31,819.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.