SEVERAL armed police officers have been spotted at a park in Colchester.

According to eyewitnesses, at least ten police officers with guns have been seen at East Hill Park.

Four police cars, two police vans, and two unmarked police cars have all been spotted at the scene.

In photos obtained by the Gazette, a horde of police officers can be seen in the park's gated-off play area.

In other images, they can also be seen speaking with what appears to be a group of teenagers.

A 30-year-old woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I live near here and don’t want to see something like this going on.

"I saw two teenage boys being arrested and put in a marked van.

“There were at least ten armed officers, and so many police cars, both marked and unmarked.

“Someone was saying it was a few young drug dealers, but it seems far too heavy-handed for that.

"I’d like to know what’s going on. Is there a danger to the public?”

The reason behind the police's response is currently unknown, but Essex Police has been contacted for comment.

More information as and when we get it.