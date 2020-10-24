WITH the Summer in the country's rear view mirror and Winter fast approaching, plenty of people will be thinking about getting away to enjoy some last minute sun before the new year.

Airlines up and down the country have been adding some last minute flights to their 2020 calendar so residents can jet off to sunnier climates.

Essex's London Stansted airport is no different so we've decided to breakdown some new flights Essex residents could book in the coming months.

Take a look at some of the places you could enjoy in the coming months.

Crete

The airline Jet2 announced recently that starting today they will be putting on weekly services to the Greek island on Crete in the Mediterranean Sea.

The flights will run from today through to Saturday 14 Noivember and take off from Stansted every Saturday and Sunday.

Ryanair have also scheduled flights to head to Crete from October 25.

Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura)

Jet2 also announced on their website that flights to the Canary Islands will resume at the end of the month.

The airline have said flights to Tenerife will commence from October 30.

Meanwhiel flights to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will all start on November 1.

The flights will take off from all nine of their airlines bases including London Stansted.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We welcome today’s announcement and we know that our customers, who want to get flying again, will do so too.

"For some time, we have been calling for a proportionate, evidence-based approach to safe travel and this is very much a step in the right direction.

"There is much to do still, and we look forward to working with government to achieve that.

“The Canary Islands are hugely important, both for us as a business and for our customers as a much-loved holiday favourite.

’We know how much our customers want to get away for some winter sun in the Canaries, and they can do this again from October 30th onwards.

"As the UK’s leading operator to the Canary Islands, we will be restarting with a programme that offers customers fantastic choice and flexibility, as well as all the award-winning benefits that they know and love.”

Rhodes

Lastly from Jet2, the airline has said it is adding more services to the island of Rhodes of the coast of Greece.

The airline has seen strong demand to fly to the island so has added at least an additional 50 services in November.

They also confirmed ten additional services thanks to extra Saturday services departing on November 7 and 14

Santorini

Another Greek island, Santorini is another sunny spot on the globe which residents can enjoy this month.

Flights with Ryanair to the beauty spot start this weekend.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said: “We are pleased to announce these new flights from London Stansted, Birmingham and Manchester to Santorini and Crete commencing from the 24th of October as part of our mid-term break specials.

"British customers can now book a well-deserved break to Greece without the worry of having to quarantine on return, flying on the lowest fares with Ryanair, Europe’s favourite airline.

"Ryanair has launched a seat sale with flights from just £49.99 one way.

"Since these amazing low prices will be snapped quickly, customers should visit Ryanair.com and book their flights with us today.”