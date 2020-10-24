Halloween is just around the corner and we have had a look at all the spooky events happening across Essex.

Unfortunately, lots of events have been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, there is still a selection of events to choose from.

Here are some of the spookiest events to do this year:

Colchester Zoo Trail of Terror

Halloween at the zoo has always been a firm favourite, but this year will see the introduction of the new Trail or Terror.

Although the zoo's itself will remain closed, so guests won't see any animals, you will encounter some more frightening characters.

The experience lasts around an hour and a half and social distancing will be in place throughout.

Safe Zones are also fitted around the trail where you can enjoy drinks and snacks without being scared.

When: October 30, 31

Who: Recommended for over 12's, under 5's not allowed

Price: £15 per person

Marks Hall Family Trail

Marks Hall Estate is hosting a family trail this half term complete with creepy clue and a pumpkin prize to take home.

There is no need to book, just turn up and purchase a ticket.

When: October 24 to November 1 from 10am-4pm.

Who: Suitable from 5-12 year olds with an accompanying adult

Price: £2 per child

Marsh Farm Pumpkin Patch

Join in a day of frightful run at Marsh Farm complete with spooky entertainment, entry to the Pumpkin Village, a 3D Cinema, crazy golf and food and drink.

Guests will also get a free pumpkin for every paying child.

All the farms animals will also be around so take a look.

When: October 24-31

Who: All ages

Price: £17.99 for everyone over 2, £4.99 for 6 months-2 years. Free for members.

High Woods Country Park Fangtastic Trail

Gather your little monsters for a ghoulishly good time at High Woods Country Park this October half term.

The whole family can enjoy four frighteningly good Halloween themed walking trails.

Venture into the woods and follow the trail to solve the creepy clues and uncover spooky myths and legends.

When: October 24-27 and October 30-1

Who: All ages

Braintree Pumpkin Trail

Braintree District Council are encouraging families to take part in a district-wide pumpkin trail.

Everyone can design their own pumpkins or Halloween drawings and display them in the windows of their home.

Families can then walk around the community and see if they can spot any.

The scheme is in partnership with Active Essex's Daily Mile Initiative to improve children's physical activity.

Colchester Castle

This month, Colchester Castle is running a Where's Wally event with a Halloween twist.

The Spooky Museum Search takes you around the castle on the hunt for Wally as part of a new book launch.

Friendly ghosts will be on hand along the way to help you as well as Halloween themed QR codes to learn more about some real ghost stories linked to the Castle's history.

When: Until Novecmber 1

Who: All ages

Price: The event is included as part of Castle admission

Drive-in Cinema

Popcorn Movies, is offering a drive-in cinema experience at Ardleigh Showground with a host of spooky Halloween films.

Screenings will include classes such as Scream, Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family and Nightmare on Elm Street.

For youngsters there will be Coco, Monsters Inc and Hotel Transylvania.

The screen area will be decked out in spooky decorations.

When: October 29-31

Who: All ages

Price: £30 per vehicle