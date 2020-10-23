An appeal has been launched for officers to carry out land investigations at the site of a new nuclear power plant.

Maldon District Council rejected the original application for land investigations to take place at the site of the proposed Bradwell B plant.

The council's planning committee voted against the land investigations by 14 to one.

Now an appeal has been launched to the Secretary of State against the council's decision.

The appeal will be determined by written representation from both parties involved.

The Bradwell B project is a joint operation between CGN and EDF Energy.

Its backers claim it will create 900 permanent jobs, as well as 9,000 jobs during construction.

The Blackwater Against New Nuclear Group (BANNG) said it is 'dissapointed' at the decision and it seem 'inappropriate to persist with the appeal given the decision from Maldon District Council.

A spokesperson for BANNG said: "In view of the recent decision by Maldon District Council to reconsider its 'in principle' support for a new nuclear power station at Bradwell, it would seem inappropriate for the developer to persist with this appeal.

'Moreover, it is disappointing that a potentially hostile foreign state is appealing against a decision made by UK local politicians representing their constituents."