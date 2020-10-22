A social media cleaning sensation has hit back at 'online bullies'.

Mrs Hinch, from Maldon uses her platform to tips and tricks to her 3.8million Instagram followers.

But despite her positivity, Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, has been targeted by 'online bullies'.

The author, who recently release her new book 'This Is Me' took to her Instagram story to address to comments.

She wrote: "Do you know what guys, I never do posts like this but now my book is out there I know you'll understand.

"So this is for all you online bullies out there pulling apart parents simply trying to do their best.

She then listed some of the comments she has received from people online.

They included: "Her house will be a mess when the baby is here the stupid cow."

One user said:"She piled on the weight! Fat Soph is back."

Earlier this month, the mum-of-one revealed that she has to get police involved so she could feel safe in her own home.

She appeared on This Morning to talk about her experience on social media.

Another read: "I can't wait to watch her fail."