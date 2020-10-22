County chiefs have called for the 10pm curfew on pubs, bars and restaurants to be scrapped or extended to midnight.

Bosses at Essex County Council have now written to Boris Johnson expressing that the curfew can be "counterproductive", suggesting that removing it will help traders and stop punters congregating in large groups after hours.

And providing the current measures are effective and show levels are reducing in Essex, Essex County Council are looking to go back into the medium local Covid alert level by December 15- just in time for Christmas.

In a letter lobbying the government for more support for Essex, Councillor Tony Ball, cabinet member for economic growth, explained how moving up to tier two (high alert) is already putting significant pressure on a number of businesses - particularly in the hospitality sector.

It comes after a summit meeting earlier this week, when council leaders listened to their concerns.

Essex County Council, who fear that without additional support many viable jobs will be lost, have now asked for the following changes to be made to protect jobs and businesses:

Commit to an extension of the current business rates holiday for hospitality businesses and their suppliers subject to High tier restrictions.

Extend the temporary five per cent reduced rate of VAT for hospitality, hotel and holiday accommodation businesses, and admissions to certain attractions from January 12 2021 for at least a further three months.

Extend the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) for jobs in the hospitality sector, along with a request to return to the full CJRS that was in place in June and July 2020 for the hospitality sector

Introduce High local Covid alert level operating costs grants for businesses in the hospitality sector.

Council Leaders have also asked for specific steps to be taken that would help businesses beyond the hospitality sector, including:

Putting in place a stronger safety net to protect start-ups and the self-employed who are also being hit hard,

Ensuring banks are able to offer Coronavirus Business Investment Loans over ten years, in compliance with State Aid rules

Providing additional funding via Business Improvement Districts for businesses in High local Covid alert level areas

the 10pm curfew on hospitality venues should be removed or extended to at least 12pm.

Mr Ball said: “We understand the added pressure that moving into High local Covid alert has placed on local businesses and we want to act to address this.

“By reaching out to the Government now, we want to engage Ministers positively on measures which would offer real support to businesses though what everyone recognises are very difficult circumstances.

"We think our asks are reasonable and right for businesses across the county.”