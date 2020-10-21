Morrisons has launched a new food box to help those in need.

The latest box on offer provides essentials groceries in bulk, allowing large organisations such as universities, charities and local councils to buy everything from store-cupboard staples to cleaning products and toiletries.

Morrisons said it was prompted to start selling wholesale food boxes after being approached by multiple public sector and charitable organisations desperate to source these goods, in bulk, urgently.

While these boxes may not be useful to you as an individual, it will help numerous larger organisations who desperately need products if you spread the word.

Aidan Buckley, director of food boxes at Morrisons, said: "At this very difficult time for the nation, we want to make good food affordable for everyone and that includes charities, universities and councils who need to access specific groceries."

He added: "We have a wide range of good quality, great value food and drink, and we can pack what they need as part of our food box service."

Morrisons food boxes were launched in March in response to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

They provide an alternative for customers who are not able to leave their home or would prefer not to visit a supermarket. Customers can choose from a range of pre-prepared boxes to meet their needs.

The UK’s largest food bank network, the Trussell Trust, published a report last month that predicted a shocking 61 per cent rise in the number of food parcels needed across the UK from October to December.