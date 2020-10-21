A MOTHER has said a investigation into a mental health unit following the death of her son in its care offers her “no confidence”.

Last week, health minister Edward Argar said the Government intends to commission the investigation into “serious questions” raised by a “series of tragic deaths” at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford.

Melanie Leahy’s son Matthew died at the Linden Centre on November 15, 2012.

Matthew, 20, was found hanging in his room.

An inquest into his death found there had been “multiple failings” at the centre.

Mrs Leahy, from the Maldon area, has been campaigning for the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust to be held to account ever since.

More than 105,000 signatures were collected in support of a petition for a public inquiry into her son’s death.

But Melanie said this review offers her no confidence and is calling for a public inquiry.

She said: “The review being offered offers me no confidence and fails to incorporate all the failed families.

“Whether it was under NEP, South Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (SEPT), or Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, whether the victim is young or old, it matters not.

“What matters is that we unite together to get answers and force change for the better. Other lives depend on it.

“If we don’t have a public inquiry we are never going to get the evidence we require.

“We’re not going to the answers we require and we are not going to get the staff testimonies.

“There must be a statutory public inquiry so those involved can be compelled under oath to give testimony, evidence can be released and we can get to the truth – to the bottom of what’s been going on all these years.”

Last month, the Health and Safety Executive announced action was being taken against Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust following an investigation into North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

It investigated how they managed risks from “fixed potential ligature points in its inpatient wards” between October 2004 and March 2015.

The first hearing is due to take place on November 12 at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.