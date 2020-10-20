Boris Johnson will address the nation at 5pm tonight in a Downing Street press conference with the Government's top medics.

The PM will be flanked by deputy chief medical officer Jonathan van Tam and NHS Director Stephen Powis to lay out plans to put Manchester and other areas under tougher restrictions.

Manchester will be forced into a Tier 3 lockdown after talks between the PM and Mayor Andy Burnham collapsed.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick issued Mr Burnham an ultimatum last night, telling him to agree to further restrictions by midday today or the Government will slap the new rules on them anyway.

Robert Jenrick slammed the Manchester Mayor for not grappling with the "gravity" of the situation as talks between local leaders and Downing Street have broken down.

Mr Johnson is expected to reveal the details of any agreement hashed out with Mr Burnham this evening - or force in them into lockdown.

A spokesperson for No10 said this lunchtime: "At 5pm the PM will lead a press conference with Jonathan Van Tam and Steve Powis.

"They will set out the latest data in terms of infections and hospital admissions.

"Also expect it where the PM will set out the next steps in relation to Greater Manchester and the local political leaders there."

It comes as leaders in the North East have said they will tell Mr Johnson to "sod off" if he tries to impose harsh Tier 3 rules on them.

Manchester was last night dramatically given a deadline of midday today to agree to a deal or have the restrictions forced upon them by the Government - which has now passed.

The PM and Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham held a last-minute phonecall this lunchtime to try and break the deadlock and seal a deal - but talks broke down.