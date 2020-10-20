A yellow warning has been issued as a storm is set to strike the south east of England.

Storm Barbara is expected to bring disruptive heavy rain to parts of Hertfordshire, London and Essex on Wednesday.

The Met Office warns that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, and journeys via cars and public transport are likely to be delayed due to spray and flooding on roads.

Severe gales are likely to reach the southeast of England, although this is likely to be particularly towards the Kent and Sussex coasts.

Earlier the Met Office warned the strength and direction of the storm is "relatively uncertain" and they would continue monitoring to see if the storm would affect the UK.

Right now Storm Barbara is affecting parts of Portugal and Spain before it comes to the south east and possibly central England.

Earlier this month, Storm Alex brought heavy rain across England and caused many floods particularly in Hertfordshire and other parts of the country.