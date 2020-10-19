Essex has been placed into Tier 2 restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Under the new rules, people are not be allowed to meet with people from outside their household of support bubble in any indoor setting.

The 10pm curfew will continue for pubs and restaurants and people should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.

Under Tier 2, "non-essential" shops and supermarkets are able to remain open.

But guidelines have been put in place for shoppers at the likes of Primark, Asda, Aldi, Tesco, M&S and Morrisons in 'high risk' areas.

Below is the official government guidance:

The official government advice states that "shops following COVID-secure guidelines can host more people in total, but no one must mix indoors or in most public outdoor venues with anyone who they do not live with (or have formed a support bubble with)."

This includes in:

pubs and restaurants, where they are permitted to open

shops

leisure and entertainment venues

places of worship

The government website also says that clinically vulnerable people can visit businesses, such as supermarkets, pubs and shops, whilst keeping two metres away from others wherever possible or one metre plus other precautions.

In short, you can still go shopping - whether it be for essentials or for pleasure - but if you do so you can't go with anyone you don't live with, or who isn't in your support bubble.

No matter where you shop you will, of course, be required to follow social distancing guidelines at all times, and wear a mask unless exempt.