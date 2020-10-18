A BOMB disposal team was called in to remove two suspicious items.
Essex Police has confirmed a cordon was set up around The Quay, in Harwich, on Friday evening after two objects - thought to be unexploded bombs - were found.
Eyewitness said most of the area had been cordoned off but they were not asked to leave the area.
A police spokesman said: "We were contacted shortly after 6.25pm on Friday, October 16, with reports two objects that appeared to be unexploded bombs had been found in The Quay, Harwich.
"A cordon was put in place while the Ministry of Defence explosive ordnance disposal team attended and took the objects away."
The MOD said it was unable to comment on the incident.