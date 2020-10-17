MORE than 200 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Essex in the past 24 hours.

The surge in cases means nearly 11,500 cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began.

Figures released by Public Health England show the overall number of positive tests carried out in the Essex County Council region now stands at 9,333.

That is up 146 cases from yesterday.

Another 26 positive tests have been carried out in Southend in the last 24 hours, taking the total there to 1,129.

And in Thurrock, the overall number of cases stands at 1,016 - up 33 from Friday.

Public Health England is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

Today's update shows a further 16,171 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

A further 86 deaths have been recorded in England but none have occurred in Essex.