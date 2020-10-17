MOTORISTS are facing long delays on the A12 this afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames. 

One lane on the Colchester-bound carriageway remains closed because of the incident and queues are stretching two miles back towards junction 19 at Boreham.

A vehicle fire at Hatfield Peverel has caused the tailbacks. 

The road was shut for a short while to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. 

Officers from the Essex Roads Policing Unit - North have tweeted a photo from the scene showing the extent of the damage caused by the blaze. 

They added: "We're currently on scene of a vehicle fire on the A12 at Hatfield Peverel on the northbound carriageway.

"We've reopened lane twp and lane three but there are still delays. @HighwaysEAST and recovery are on route to clear the obstruction."