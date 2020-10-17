The new rules enforced across some of the county today are proving a little confusing for many... including the NHS' own app.

The smartphone app has been updated to tell users which Covid alert level they are in and what rules they must follow.

But anyone searching in the SS0 postcode area in Southend will find the app tells them they are in both medium and high.

The NHS app shows anyone searching in the SS0 area is in a medium and high Covid alert level

Essex County Council says some NHS apps are still being updated and residents should check the Government website for the correct information.

County Hall tweeted: "Please be advised some Covid apps have not updated their post code checker information.

"We advise using the GOV website to find out what restrictions apply to your area."

The Southend borough remains in the medium alert level after council bosses decided not to follow Essex County Council's request to move up.

But residents in the Essex County Council region, such as Basildon, now live in a High covid alert area.

Southend Council says anyone visiting from a high alert area must still follow the rules enforced where they live, such as no mixing households inside, and not the rules currently enforced in Southend.