A NUMBER of students and staff members who are based on a university campus are currently fighting coronavirus, while others are doing so remotely.

Every day the University of Essex updates a special online dashboard with the most recent number of positive Covid-19 cases it has recorded either on-site or off it.

The institution, however, only considers cases as being 'current' for ten days after an individual's positive test.

This means after that period, those cases, including the five people who tested positive last month, are wiped from the public dashboard.

As of October 16, the currently active cases include two students and two staff members who are based on the Colchester campus but are now in a state of self-quarantine.

Four other university students who are part of the Colchester, Southend, or Loughton campuses, but are working remotely, have also tested positive within the last ten days and are therefore now self-isolating.

The number of known positive cases, however, does somewhat pale in comparison to how many students the three campuses facilitate and how many tests across the trio of different sites have been carried out.

For example, Colchester, Southend, and Loughton boasts nearly 11,000 undergraduates and more than 2,400 postgraduates.

And so far, the Colchester campus has seen 4188 Covid-19 assessments been taken, while more than 1,200 coronavirus tests have been taken at Southend and Loughton combined.

The University of Essex website reads: "The test is offered to all students arriving back at the university’s campuses and around 1,000 frontline staff.

"The testing programme aims to minimise the spread of any potential infections by ensuring the university can take appropriate action as quickly as possible."

Click HERE to view the University of Essex's Covid-19 dashboard.