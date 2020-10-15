Here are the top tips for tonight's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of My Racing:

5pm - Thunderstone

Naflah and Chase That Dream are open to improvement, both taking the two runs and into a nursery route, but the steadily progressive THUNDERSTONE, whose useful dam stayed 2m in France, looks the most solid option under a 7lb claimer. [Graham Wheldon]

5.30pm - Headingley

Mark Johnston's HEADINGLEY looked the winner for much of the way on his Ayr debut and can make the most of the weight he receives from Lingfield debut scorer Desert Empire in a race which may be dominated by that pair. [Andrew Sheret]

6pm - Letmelivemylife

There was a lot to like about LETMELIVEMYLIFE's C&D debut win last month and he's taken to his defy penalty but this will be a decent test of his credentials as John Gosden's Fundamental has shown enough to suggest he'll be winning soon, while Fabrizio has the potential to leave the form of his recent Newmarket debut behind. [Andrew Sheret]

6.30pm - Dirty Rascal

This looks a minefield with numerous runners of interest and lots of pace on show. Sidereal, Rovaniemi and Alminoor are progressive 3yos and the former in particular is of major interest, while Corazon Espinado and Split Down South also have something to recommend them on the back of promising recent efforts. The tentative vote goes to DIRTY RASCAL, however, with his latest run at Newbury a step back in the right direction. He won at Glorious Goodwood off a 5lb higher mark last season and he ran well from a horrible draw on his only previous run on the AW.[Paul Smith]

7.00pm - First Target

The standard-setting pairing of Jean Baptiste and Wolflet meet on the same terms as would have been the case in a handicap, with the former looking the more solid of the pair back into maiden company. Both are exposed and vulnerable to improvers, however, and FIRST TARGET, who badly needed the experience on his debut here last month, is fancied to progress past. Valentine Blues is worth keeping an eye on among the bigger prices.[Graham Wheldon]

7.30pm - Lord Neidin

A useful contest in which the vote goes the way of improving 3yo LORD NEIDIN who travelled like a horse still very much on the up when second at Haydock last time and had won a C&D race prior to that which has been boosted by the second/third going in since. Fellow 3yo Johan's latest Ayr success looks solid and he rates a likely threat if taking to this new surface. Four-time course winner Pactolus has a good record under Oisin Murphy and may fare best of the older brigade. [Andrew Sheret]

8pm - Master Rocco

Amor Fati brings recent winning form into the contest and ought to give a good account despite his penalty. Tie A Yellowribbon, Emerald Fox and Loose Chippings all have something to recommend them but MASTER ROCCO has shown promise here in the past and Oisin Murphy takes over for the first time this evening.[Paul Smith]

8.30pm - Zhukovsky

Tonight's return to 1m looks ideal for ZHUKOVSKY, who fared best of those held up behind two subsequent winners here three weeks ago off the same mark. Sonnetina and River Sprite, who's unexposed over this trip after a shock win last time, also holds obvious claims despite landing the two outside stalls, while a better showing from Faregaan wouldn't surprise. [Graham Wheldon]