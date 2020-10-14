A mum has shared her tricks for cutting her food bill down to just £50 a week.

Using some savvy tactics, Amy Atkinson has cut £2,400 from her yearly supermarket bill.

The 32-year-old batch cooks, goes yellow sticker shopping and always chops and freezes food about to go off.

She told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: “I used to spend £80 to £100 a week on food and I’ve managed to halve that to £40 or £50 a week.

"I meal plan around yellow sticker shopping and just buy what need I full price.

"I don't like paying full price so I always hunt for bargains first.

Amy has cut £2,400 from her yearly supermarket bill“On Sundays, I raid the fridge and make what I can.”

When veggies are about to turn, Amy chops and freezes them.

Potatoes become chips, which she packs into the freezer alongside chopped carrots and other bits.

Amy added: “Then I nip to Morrisons and I spend a few quid in the reduced bit. I’ve found Sundays the best day to go, around 3pm.

“I find great deals like 5p salad, 5p blueberries and chicken pieces for 60p.

“Once home, I raid the cupboards and the freezer to think of meal plans.

Amy has her shopping delivered

"I use what I can in the kitchen, then I make a list of what I need, always keeping my shop around £40.”

Amy has her shopping delivered as it means you can keep track of your spending as you add bits to the basket.

The mum cooks her family a takeaway on Fridays – they like Chinese or Indian.

Then it’s pizza on Saturday, a roast on Sunday and other meals like steak and chips, meatball baguettes or casseroles on the other days.

Amy said: “A cheap and yummy meal that you can batch cook is a bacon hotpot. You’ll need chopped bacon, thinly chopped potatoes and thinly chopped onions.

“Get a big casserole dish, slow cooker or pan and layer it with bacon, onion, seasoning (mixed herbs, salt and pepper) and potatoes."

She continued: “Repeat and repeat until it’s full to the top, then get a vegetable stock and a jug, pour 200ml of water in and mix the stock then pour into the dish.

“I usually find a gap so the liquid goes right to the bottom and doesn't stay at the top.”

Cook for two hours on 180 in the oven or for three hours on the hob over a low heat.

Amy added: “Serve it with crusty bread. It costs around £3 for the ingredients and it makes us two meals for four of us.

“I buy the 60p tubs and sandwich bags in Home Bargains and white labels and I label and date everything and freeze what I can.”

Amy usually does a £5 top up shop in the week for bread and milk, but always checks her cupboard first.

The stay at home mum says her husband and two sons, who are three and seven, love her tasty meals.