Fans of the Netflix royal drama The Crown don’t have long to wait for season four to arrive, and have been teased with a brand new trailer ahead of the release.

The prestige royal drama stars Olivia Colman as The Queen, as writer Peter Morgan explores the trials and tribulations of the House of Windsor and the politicians that they must deal with along the way.

The Crown season 4 will be released on Netflix on November 15, 2020.

This run will be the penultimate series of the show and the second and last to feature its current cast.

The stuff of which fairy tales are made. pic.twitter.com/wDJTsthfbv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 13, 2020

In addition to Colman, we can expect returns from Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor and more.

There are also new additions to the cast with the likes of Gillian Anderson and newcomer Emma Corrin joining as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, respectively.

he fourth run will consist of 10 episodes akin to all other seasons.

Fans of the royal drama have been teased by the streaming service just over a month from the new season’s release date.

The upcoming season promises huge drama, with the series picking up in the late 1970s and covering a tumultuous decade.

The Queen, played by Olivia Colman, and the Royal Family are at the centre of drama and turmoil.

The fourth season will primarily focus on the marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, and the subsequent births of their sons, Princes William and Harry, and their marital issues.

Margaret Thatcher also becomes the first female Prime Minister and clashes with the Queen, the IRA assassinates Lord Mountbatten, and Argentina invades the Falkland Islands, leading to war in the South Atlantic.The Queen’s dealings with Thatcher are key to the new series.

Thatcher is being played by X Files star Gillian Anderson, who previously told the Mirror: “A large part of it is about her relationship with the Queen, which was challenging because they were alike in some ways and very dissimilar in others.

“And I think the differences sometimes were infuriating for both of them. We address that tension between them quite a lot through the entire series.”

At one stage Prince Philip, played by Tobias Menzies, 46, warns the Queen: “Two bears can’t live in one cage.”

And Denis Thatcher (Stephen Boxer) comments on them as: “Two menopausal women.”

When the Thatchers visited the royals in Balmoral they found themselves completely out of their depth, mortified by the game of Ibble Dibble.