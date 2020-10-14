A primary school has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Heybridge Primary School headteacher Mr Waltham sent a letter to parents saying the school now had two confirmed cases after a child in the Early Years had tested positive.

The school confirmed that the child was isolating at home when they contracted the virus and had not been in school with symptoms.

The letter, seen by The Standard said: "We have been made aware that, whilst isolating at home, another child in the EYFS year group bubble has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This means there are now two confirmed cases of COVID in school.

"I would like to reassure all families that this child has not been in school with COVID symptoms and there is no risk to any child or adult in school in any other year group bubble.

"All children and staff in the EYFS bubble are continuing to isolate themselves and will not return to school until the full 14 days period has expired."

But parents are concerned that the school should have been closed the next day for a deep clear.

One parents who wishes to remain anonymous said: "First a parent sends in a child last week with confirmed case of Covid.

"Mr Waltham quickly contacted all other parents in the same class EYFS for parents to collect their children.

"However the school was still open the next day for everyone else the only deep clean was to the classroom and school hall.

"Children had to sit in their classrooms to eat their school dinners.

"And then we received a letter to say a second child now has a confirmed case in the same class but hasn’t been into school.

"Parents are concerned why the school was not shut for a full deep clean when only the week before they closed the school to children for a staff training day.

"Yet no school deep clean has taken place."