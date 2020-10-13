Cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise across Essex so we have compiled a list of all the mobile testing units in the county.

The sites are run by the Ministry of Defence and tests are by appointment only.

You can apply for a coronavirus test if you meet the criteria for testing.

Here are where the mobile testing centres are this week.

Wednesday 14 October 2020

Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL

Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS

The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP

HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE

Thursday 15 October 2020

Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU

Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ

Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Friday 16 October 2020

Buckhurst Hill Football Club, Roding Lane, Buckhurst Hill, IG9 6BJ

Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR

Shoebury Park, Elm Rd, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, SS3 9SF

The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN

The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA

HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE

Saturday 17 October 2020

Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR

Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU

Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE

Sunday 18 October 2020

Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL

Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS

Uttlesford District Council office, London Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4ER

The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP

HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE