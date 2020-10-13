Cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise across Essex so we have compiled a list of all the mobile testing units in the county.
The sites are run by the Ministry of Defence and tests are by appointment only.
You can apply for a coronavirus test if you meet the criteria for testing.
Here are where the mobile testing centres are this week.
Wednesday 14 October 2020
Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS
The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
Thursday 15 October 2020
Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
Friday 16 October 2020
Buckhurst Hill Football Club, Roding Lane, Buckhurst Hill, IG9 6BJ
Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
Shoebury Park, Elm Rd, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, SS3 9SF
The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA
HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
Saturday 17 October 2020
Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR
Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
Sunday 18 October 2020
Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS
Uttlesford District Council office, London Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4ER
The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
