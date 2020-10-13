An MP visited a local farm to talk about how they coped during lockdown.

Witham MP Priti Patel visited the orchards at Daymens Hill Farm in Tolleshunt Major, for a tour and to help with harvesting apples.

Owners Ralph and Mary Hayter hosted Priti's tour and gave her an update on their progress with the harvest and how they've coped during the lockdown.

Priti said: “It is always a pleasure to see the harvest being brought in, particularly when it is home grown produce of this impressive quality.

"Businesses like these are the lifeblood of our local and national economy. I hope local people will give Daymens Hill Farm their full support.

"Their fruit and juices can be obtained from many local shops and from the farm itself."

Daymens Hill Farm is a family owned farm specialising in the growing of apples and pears, as well as supplying fresh pressed juices.

Ralph Hayter, owner of the farm said: "It was a pleasure to show Priti around our orchards and to talk with her about the challenges we face in our market sector and our future prospects."