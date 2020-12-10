Chelmsford Weekly News
Boris Johnson announces 'three-tier' lockdown measures - recap

Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus restrictions - recap

By Joseph Reaidi

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new coronavirus restrictions today in a move to slow down the spread of the virus.
  • A new three-tier strategy has been unveiled in England, listing areas as a medium, high or very high risk depending on the rate of the spread.
  • Being listed in the very high risk tier would mean pubs and many hospitality venues would be told to shut.
  • A postcode search will be available later today to find which tier your area is in.
